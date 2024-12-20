I'm Not The Biggest Disney Fan, But This Magical LEGO Set Deal Is Getting All My Money

The holidays can often feel like the most magical time of the year, largely due to the mix of frosty weather and colorful decorations, with shopping and gift-giving also part of that elixir. (Heavy traffic, however, is not part of that mixture.) To that end, one of the most enchanting gifts that can be given this year is a mash-up between the beloved companies LEGO and Disney that pays homage to a variety of the studio's classic animated films.

While I'm admittedly not the biggest Disney fan, and won't rush to be first in line for new releases like Moana 2 or Inside Out 2, or any of their 2025 movie releases, I am absolutely a connoisseur of pop culture merch, and Fantasia is among my favorite Disney flicks. So it should be pretty obvious why the below LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney set is one of my must-buys for the holiday season. Even if I have to technically put my daughters' name on the gift tag – we all know it's really a last Christmas gift for meeee.

LEGO Ideas Magic of Disney Collectible Building Set - $79.99 (Was $99.99) At Target

Build and revisit some of the most fantastical characters and scenes from Disney's 100+ year history, from Fantasia's Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey to Pinocchio's Geppetto to Encanto's Bruno to a surfing Lilo from Lilo & Stitch. At 1,103 pieces, it's a set that'll challenge kids but should be perfect for all the adult Disney fanatics out there who can't get enough Sebastian and Flounder in their lives.

Also available to buy from LEGO.com for $99.99

Saving $20 on any kind of Disney or LEGO merch is a deal worth paying attention to, so be sure to act now before the limited time offer goes belly up.

Honestly, I probably have more affinity for Disney LEGO sets than for the movies themselves, at least in most cases. (Can I get some Brave Little Toaster recognition?)

There's something about having this on a shelf that gives me more glee than DVDs I won't rewatch. Of course, for those who do enjoy rewatching, this set makes a solid bookend. (And I'll enjoy looking at my Steamboat Willie build more way more than that cash-in horror movie The Mouse Trap produced after that particular Mickey Mouse copyright expired.

For others who enjoy LEGO mash-ups just as much as I do, and also love to wade around in nostalgia, the flip side of this magic mirror is the Disney Villain Icons set, which brings back the studio's VHS releases and their hardshell cases, as well as some specific visuals associated with the villainous figures included.

LEGO Disney Villain Icons - $103.99 (Was $129.99) At Target

As beloved as Disney's protagonists are, no one can deny the attraction of the animated studio's vast number of legendary villains, and this LEGO Disney Villain Icons set highlights several of the biggest and best baddies. This 1,540-piece set recreates VHS tapes, a pocketwatch, poison apple, book and playing card, with the dastardly Maleficent, Evil Queen, Gaston and Jafar lurking around the hidden features.

Even if these sets aren't being purchased as holiday presents, it's still smart to take advantage of the discounts while they last, as well as while the sets themselves are still available, since the number of retailers stocking them is already limited. They can still work as birthday gifts or as fun car-ride activities when taking that next family vacation to Disneyland or to Walt Disney World.