After Dealing With Her Own Disney Princess Backlash, Halle Bailey Lent Support To Rachel Zegler On Her Snow White Opening Weekend Post

After several years, and more than one significant delay, the live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White finally arrives in theaters this weekend. Critics have been mixed on the new film, though our own Snow White review was a solid one. There are significant questions regarding how Snow White’s box office will turn out, but Rachel Zegler is celebrating the film’s release, as is another live-action Disney Princess: Halle Bailey.

Rachel Zegler’s casting as Snow White was met with immediate backlash from a subset of the internet that didn’t like that she was non-white. The same thing happened when Halle Bailey became the live-action Ariel in The Little Mermaid. The two supported each other when Little Mermaid was released and now they’re doing it again. In an Instagram post for the release from Zegler, Bailey replied…

Love you so so proud!!!!!! 🍎❤️✨

To be sure Snow White simply being released is something of an accomplishment considering the movie's tumultuous production. It was back in the summer of 2021 that Zegler's casting as Snow White was officially announced. However, it was almost immediately met with anger from those who didn't like that a Latina actress had been chosen.

Halle Bailey herself had to deal with racism from those who didn’t like that she wasn’t white. Zegler’s casting as Snow White had already been announced before Little Mermaid had been released, leading to the two actresses finding an unfortunate connection between them. Zegler responded back to Bailey saying…

I love you my angel.

It’s nice to see that the support the two stars have shown each other has continued to the release of Snow White. The backlash against both movies was unfortunately the most common way the movies were discussed prior to their release. While there were also positive responses from those people who appreciated the diversity and visibility, the angry voices were often louder online.

What’s unclear is how much, if at all, all the controversy impacted the movie’s success. The Little Mermaid grossed well over $500 million at the global box office which is a perfectly respectable number on its own, but also a far cry from the over $1 billion that the most successful Disney remakes have achieved.

Whatever the box office result, Rachel Zegler is certainly happy with the final product. In her full Instagram post she talks about how much Snow White means to her, as it was a massive project that took her years to complete. Check out her full comments below.

It, of course, won’t be too long before the next Disney remake the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch arrives in just a couple of months and a Moana remake arrives next year. Rumors have persisted that a Tangled remake is also in development. Depending on how that movie gets cast the new Rapunzel might need a friend like Rachel Zegler and Halle Bailey.