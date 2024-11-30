Moana's Auliʻi Cravalho Revealed Which Disney Princess Her Character Would Be 'Best Friends' With, And The Fans Couldn't Agree More
These princesses both have big "How Far I'll Go" energy.
Now that Moana 2 has been released on the 2024 movie schedule, I’m feeling all the nostalgia for the Disney princesses I grew up loving. With that comes thoughts akin to those I had as a child about what it’d be like if my favorite princesses met. Thankfully, Auliʻi Cravalho, the actress who voices Moana, has addressed that idea by revealing which Disney princess she thinks her character would be besties with, and the fans and I couldn’t agree more with her answer.
Auliʻi Cravalho Explained Why Moana Would Be Besties With Brave's Merida
One of the points Auliʻi Cravalho made here is that Moana would get along with just about anyone, and I agree. However, she did drop some names, and that’s where I really was nodding along with what she was saying. Noting during an interview with Fandango that her princess and Ariel would rule the ocean (obviously), she also revealed that Moana would be besties with Merida from Brave, explaining:
I think she’s onto something here. I’ve always thought Moana and Merida were two of the best Disney princesses, because of their craving for adventure, drive and self-confidence. So, the idea of them being BFFs brings me an immense amount of joy, and it would appear that a lot of fans have the same feelings.
Fans Couldn’t Agree More, And Love The Idea Of Moana And Merida Being Friends
While I don’t re-watch Moana often, I am a massive fan of the princess and her music. So, I’ve developed a deep love for her and her drive to see what’s beyond and protect her home. I feel the exact same way about Merida. They’re both so inspirational, and I agree with the Mean Girls actress, they’d be fast friends. Fans also agree with that too. To quote Marijayne from the TikTok video’s comments:
Along with them, others couldn’t get enough of this pairing Cravalho presented. Truly, they do seem like twin flames, and I think they’d get along instantly. Their passion for adventure, spunky personalities and love for their people is infectious, plus these two gals going on quests together would simply be wonderful.
Fans were in agreement as more comments said:
- The way she said merida. Love it -Dee S Gibson
- Yes. Moana and Merida!!!!! They’ve got a similar sense of defiance against their family. They are like this 🤞 -Art Heart
- Bro I was just saying this -Cassandra
- Yes!! Moana and Merida is the combo I see -daniedaveyastrid
- What of Moana and Elsa?!☺...it would be epic🤲😭❤ -lovel
Meanwhile, Enigma took this duo up a notch, and made a whole new friend group out of a handful of princesses, writing:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Wouldn’t that be epic? I certainly think it would be!
Plus, on top of this just being a fun little fantasy, it also shows all the amazing, strong women who are Disney princesses. There are so many great role models among the ladies, and strong, independent, powerful and confident women like Moana, Merida and more are always wonderful to see on the big screen.
Maybe someday they can all be friends in some sort of project (other than Wreck it Ralph) too.
While Moana and Merida haven’t had their own adventure (yet), you can catch up with them easily! Both Moana and Brave are available to stream with a Dsiney+ subscription. Plus, while Moana 2 has gotten OK reviews, it is delightful to have her back on the big screen, and you can see her newest adventure in theaters now.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.