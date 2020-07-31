Would Brie Larson Star In A Metroid Movie? Here’s What She Said

Nintendo has been a mainstay of the video game industry since the mid-1980s and while the company's various consoles aren't always the most popular, one place where the company has always been successful is in creating some of the most popular characters in game history. Many of them are just as popular today as they were at the beginning. Names like Mario and Link are some of the biggest in the industry, and along with new editions of the game franchises, many fans would like to see these characters make the leap to the big screen in film adaptations. One game hero fans really want to see on film is Samar Aran of the Metroid franchise and Brie Larson is ready to play that role if and when it happens.