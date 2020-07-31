Would Brie Larson Star In A Metroid Movie? Here’s What She Said

Leave a Comment
Nintendo has been a mainstay of the video game industry since the mid-1980s and while the company's various consoles aren't always the most popular, one place where the company has always been successful is in creating some of the most popular characters in game history. Many of them are just as popular today as they were at the beginning. Names like Mario and Link are some of the biggest in the industry, and along with new editions of the game franchises, many fans would like to see these characters make the leap to the big screen in film adaptations. One game hero fans really want to see on film is Samar Aran of the Metroid franchise and Brie Larson is ready to play that role if and when it happens.
Samus Aran is one of the biggest female game characters in the history of the medium, and when fans have cast dream versions of a Metroid movie, Captain Marvel's Brie Larson is one of the names that gets frequently brought up today. The actress recently appeared on Animal Talking, writer Gary Whitta's Animal Crossing based talk show online, where she admitted that she's a big fan of the character, and is more than happy to encourage any rumor that she might play Samus, because she wants the gig. According to Larson...
I would love that so much. So I was Samus for Halloween two years ago. It was literally a $20 costume I bought off of Amazon, it was like nothing. I was so excited about it, and I posted a picture of it on Instagram of me and the costume and it turned into this thing of people being like, ‘Woah!” She was always my character that I played in Super Smash Bros., and I just loved her. So that whole thing started and I’ve definitely not put a squash to that story and I definitely want to make that movie, definitely want to participate in that. So Nintendo, once again, I would love to do it.
While there's no indication there's any active development on a Metroid movie, if an Oscar winner is asking for the job, somebody should be signing her to the project right now and then figuring out how to make this movie happen later. Brie Larson would be perfect as Samus Aran, no question.
The original Metroid became as talked about for its fun action gameplay as the game's surprise ending. Throughout the game, players controlled Samus Aran, a character completely covered in armor to the point where their face was obscured. It was only at the end of the game that the helmet, and potentially more, was removed, to reveal that you'd been playing as a woman the entire time. Surprisingly, considering the modern state of video games, nobody seemed to mind back then, and Samus Aran has become one of the most popular game characters to this day.
Metroid as a movie has always made a lot of sense. The game series itself, and the decision to make Samus female, was inspired by the Alien films and Sigourney Weaver's Ripley. For what its worth, there's also a director with an idea for a Metroid film. Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who is currently working on another game franchise adaptation, Metal Gear Solid, has pitched a long shot of an idea for a Metroid film.
While many video games have had difficulty making the jump to the big screen, Metroid feels like one that has a lot of potential. Who knows if we'll ever see it, but if we do, the producers know who to call first.