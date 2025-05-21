Andor Breakout Star Reveals The Action Role She Wants After Playing Kleya, And I Really Hope Hollywood Is Listening

With Andor Season 2 now complete amid the 2025 TV schedule, the Rogue One spinoff has now definitively reached its conclusion. There’s a lot to love about the science fiction show (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription), from its impeccable writing and awesome production values. Of course, the ensemble cast is also pitch-perfect, and relative newcomer Elizabeth Dulau is one of its brightest spots. Now, with the series done, Dulau just revealed a major role she’d love to play at some point – and I’m so here for her taking it on!

Elizabeth Dulau Reveals There’s An Action Hero Role She’s Been Eyeing

The up-and-coming British actress played the role of Kleya Marki during both seasons of Andor. Introduced as the assistant of Luthen Rael and a Rebel Alliance communications operator, Kleya’s role expanded during Season 2 as she began to perform more fieldwork. Elizabeth Dulau received critical acclaim for her performance during the last stretch of episodes and solidified herself as a fan-favorite. After making her mark on the galaxy far, far away, Dulau now wants to step into the shoes of a certain video game-birthed adventurer:

Honestly, a dream role would actually be some sort of action hero – someone like Lara Croft! The people who know me best would not be at all surprised to hear me say that. I idolised characters like her and Indiana Jones as a kid, running around the house fighting imaginary bad guys. I even had a toy bow and arrow! Seeing a female character be that undeniably cool, clever and physically capable was so inspiring to me as a child, and my life would really come full circle if I ever got the chance to be that to other kids.

So which Hollywood executives do I have to talk to in order to make this happen? I’m really excited after hearing the House of Guinness tell Country & Town House about her desire to lead the Tomb Raider franchise. Upon giving it thought, there are several reasons as to why she would be a solid fit for the widely loved Lara.

Why Would Elizabeth Dulau Be A Strong Fit For The Character Of Lara Croft?

As Kleya Marki, Elizabeth Dulau perfectly exudes the character’s stoic nature as well as her desire to stand up for those in need or danger. Kleya has a somewhat defiant nature that shines through even during her conversations with Luthen. There’s more to the orphaned character than that, though, as there’s also a sheer sense of vulnerability to her that especially shines through during the final episodes of Andor. I’d argue that some of Kleya’s final scenes represent some of the show’s most tender moments.

Every single attribute described above could easily be applied to Lara Croft as well, which is why I think the London-born actress could slide right into that role. Of course, there is a physical component to the role of Croft, as her former live-action portrayers, Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, performed stunts while playing the character. I have no doubts, however, that Elizabeth Dulau could throw herself into training and commit to the necessary physicality.

The Tomb Raider franchise is an interesting space, from a live-action standpoint. Actress and producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge was developing a series for Amazon Prime Video, and Sophie Turner was tapped to play Lara. However, that project was eventually canceled. At present, Hayley Atwell portrays the role in the animated series, The Legend of Lara Croft, which is streamable with a Netflix subscription. Given it's been over seven years since the film starring Alicia Vikander hit theaters, it would be wonderful to see another live-action interpretation of Croft.

If another live-action take on the Tomb Raider mythology does come together, I’m not sure if Elizabeth Dulau will actually receive serious consideration. But, given her performance on Andor (which marked her first starring role), she should certainly receive a look from any casting directors. I’ll be sitting here crossing my fingers that it happens but, in the meantime, do yourself a favor and check her out on the recently-ended Star Wars show.