Gwendoline Christie Really Wants To Be 'A Radical New Element' Of The James Bond Franchise, And I Know Exactly Who She Should Play

Get used to hearing a lot about 007 as the 2025 movie schedule pushes on. While we don’t know for sure what's going on with James Bond 26, the pieces are being put in place for it finally enter development in earnest. So, of course, there’s going to be people who want to throw their hats into the ring to join this storied legacy, and Gwendoline Christie is the latest to do so.

Fans seem to have some strong feelings as to what, or rather who the British actress should play. However, there are a couple of other options that are an even better fit for the Game of Thrones alum.

Gwendoline Christie’s James Bond Desires Come With A Very Specific Caveat

In the wake of Amazon-MGM’s big Bond producer hire, a new interview featuring Gwendoline Christie has surfaced. In it, the actress enthusiastically talks about the possibility of landing a role in the post-Daniel Craig era of Bond. While making her appeal for 00-consideration for the first time, Christie politely and humorously revealed her wish:

How can you say no to a former Knight of Seven Kingdoms, and the performer of a fantastic Titania in the National Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream? The A-lister's wishes aren’t merely her own, as tons of comments underneath the clip zeroed in on two pretty huge possibilities:

“Oh she would slay as a Bond villain” - @rhysparrygeorge

“She would be a fierce M. Amazon take the hint!” - @Adam Appleby

Appleby “Make Gwendolyn Christie a Bond villain! She would be fantastic!” - @Jamie

“Not M... she could be the first female main baddie!” - @curvybird

“I’d love to see her in a Bond-like/Bourne-like role. I think she could do great. She has the right intensity.” - @piemaster

Cards on the table, I’ll admit that possibilities of her playing M or Bond 26’s antagonist are should not be ignored. Finding a formidable baddie is going to be very important, and the Bond 26 villain odds could shift at the mere mention of theWednesday actress. Even with my wishes for a Lady Gaga James Bond-portrayed villain, I would totally love if Christie landed the role.

Having her give out the orders to the 007 of the future would also be quite exciting, but it’s that last comment that alludes to the role I think Gwendoline Christie should be considered for in the next James Bond era.

(Image credit: HBO)

Bond 26 Could Be The Time To Give James Bond A Radically New Ally In The Field

Given that Bond 26’s rumored 2027 release date has yet to be confirmed, there’s a chance that this suggestion may come a bit too late in the game. At the same time, after that last commenter suggested a “Bond-like” role for Gwendoline Christie, and in league with her want to be “a radical new element,” you can’t just cast her as M, Moneypenny or even a Bond Villain.

So why aren’t we talking about making more James Bond history, and giving 007 a new ally in the field similar to Felix Leiter and Jack Wade in the past? Now, Christie’s hypothetical casting in this post doesn’t mean she needs to play an American.

Instead, my suggestion is that she be given the opportunity to be the first non-male counterpart that Bond can meet up with during missions. In that capacity, her character would offer critical intel and possibly ask for huge favors in the process. What’s more, I’m going to make a suggestion that could even cost me credit as a 007 fan. If Gwendoline Christie is up for playing such a role, this could be a character that’s spun off into her own series.

(Image credit: Netflix)

That way there’s something for admirers of the 007 legacy to keep up with while waiting for the next main movie. Her stories don’t even need to be connected to future Bond-centered adventure plots but instead, just something to help add layers to a Christie-played operative.

Or there’s option 4, which would involve Amazon negotiating the rights to adapt Kim Sherwood’s Double-O Trilogy. The currently running trio of books, which started with 2022’s Double or Nothing, see James Bond missing in action - with several other 00-agents on the hunt to find him. As Johanna Harwood, also known in this saga as Agent 003, Gwendoline Christie could do something radically transformative and possibly help open the door for further literary pieces to be adapted.

It’s all pie in the sky at this moment, as the actual facts are only available for the eyes of those in the driver’s seat. So, for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what and see if Gwendoline Christie is snatched up by the 007 franchise. Here's hoping her agent will start making some calls. Also, while you wait for further updates, stream the James Bond films with a Prime Video subscription.