6 Completely Valid Reasons Solo 2 Should Happen

Theres Unresolved Drama With Qi'ra

One of the biggest cliffhangers in Solo: A Star Wars Story is the reveal that Han had a serious relationship with Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra, and that she was working for a crime syndicate. The way Qi'ra and Han went their separate ways at the end was really awesome, and it also set up for a Solo sequel that we have not yet seen – which would presumably end with some real heartache for the titular lead. At least that's what we can assume, as we never really learned why Han was so eager to get back out in space and away from Leia after the war.