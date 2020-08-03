Why Walt Disney Imagineering Chose The Princess and the Frog for the Splash Mountain Retheme

It was back in early June when a petition went up on Change.org asking Disney to retheme Splash Mountain due to the fact that the current attraction was focused on Song of the South a Disney movie with some questionable perspectives on Reconstruction-era race relations. While the ride itself did not deal with any of the difficult live-action aspects of the film, it was still somewhat guilty by association. Somewhat surprisingly, Disney's response was to announce that exactly the change fans were asking for would happen, however, the parks were clear that that this was not in response to the petition, but simply a coincidental situation.