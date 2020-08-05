Michael Chiklis' Thing Head From Fantastic Four Is On Sale And I'm Terrified

You never know what sort of moviemaking goodies are going to go up on the auction block on any given day. Whether it be the Batpod from The Dark Knight, the original R2-D2 from Star Wars or even an original story treatment for a proposed prequel to A Nightmare on Elm Street, you could be moments away from purchasing something really cool for your personal collection. However, you’re equally as likely to purchase something truly horrific, like, say, a foam head model for Michael Chiklis’ visage as The Thing in director Tim Story’s version of Marvel’s Fantastic Four. Seriously, it’s terrifying to look at, and you’re about to get a load of the horror below: