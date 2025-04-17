The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer: I'm Obsessing Over Silver Surfer And WandaVision Easter Egg While Tracking Marvel Fans' Reactions - Live Updates
I'm a little in awe, and that's not stretching the truth.
Inarguably one of the biggest upcoming 2025 movies is Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will present a different and rather unique corner of the MCU to Marvel fans. (Perhaps unique is a strange word, considering this is the fourth FF movie in the past 20 years.) Now audiences everywhere are indulging in our lengthiest look yet at the latest live-action adventure, which first premiered for CinemaCon attendees earlier this month. Check it out!
This new trailer has all the fun hallmarks of the intial first look at Fantastic Four's footage, as well as all of the other promotional material building up the film's alt-timeline, all while while incorportating lots of new moments to gnaw on while waiting for it to hit theaters. So let's get into it.
A WandaVision Easter Egg! Probably!
During the trailer's wide shot of New York City's busy streets and nightlife, it's easy to let one's eyes focus on all the familiar-but-different cars driving around. But it's the businesses lining the street that are more worthy of Marvel fans' attention, as there's a TV appliance store that seems to be a direct shout-out to WandaVision's central location.
While it's entirely possible that this isn't an intentional MCU easter egg, I don't think anyone could ever fully convince me it was an accident. Somebody had to design and add that visual into the composite shot.
The question here would be "What does it even mean?" My guess? Not much. The fact that the sign is a winking nod to WandaVision's embrace of TV sitcom history is probably as far as the reference goes. It doesn't make all that much sense for a New Jersey town to have a branded repair shop in the middle of NYC. But I suppose someone could have put that building there through magic as opposed to architectural efforts.
It really just makes one wonder whether or not such mystical magic exists in this specific universe. Is there a Wanda Maximoff or an Agatha Harkness that's different from the versions we know and love? Or is this particular reality so wholly invested in scientific anomalies that there's no need for magic to exist?
Fans React To The Fantastic Four Trailer: The Positive Takes
To be expected, social media is aflutter with fan reactions to the first full trailer for the upcomign MCU adventure, and while there are definitely dissenters out there, the overall feelings seem to be positive. Especially when it comes to how this current quartet looks in comparison to the 2005 film's team, or that of Josh Trank's reboot.
There are hundreds of posts with more simple forms of excitement like "LFG!" and various forms of fire emojis, but here's a smattering of some general good vibes being shared online.
- Holy shit... this looks REALLY good 🔥🔥 it's rare that a trailer gets me this hype #TheFantasticFour - @javierayala10
- It is moments like this that makes you wanna appreciate life more - @kelvwayaaa
- AHHHHHH THE POWERS #TheFantasticFour - @gabofrfr
- Son perfectos. Muy guapos y muy perfectos. #TheFantasticFour - @GeekZoneGZ
And now let's hone in on some of the specific praise for Pedro Pascal and Reed Richards' key abilities.
- HE STRETCHED!!! - @SuperTuberEddie
- Finally the stretching looks right! 👏👏👏 - @Bobby_Ferrari
- Oh my god they finally did it, THEY GOT PEDRO PASCAL'S REED FINALLY STRETCHING OUT. #TheFantasticFour - @ChrisAGWrites
- PEDRO PASCAL AS REED RICHARDS IS GOING TO CHANGE LIVES, MY MAN LOOKS AMAZING!! #TheFantasticFour #ReedRichards - @mightyfosterr
- #TheFantasticFour Reed’s powers look really really good - @TK_anomaly
And you know I'm pumped that other fans out there are happy to see a new take on Silver Surfer.
- BRUH SILVER SURFER #TheFantasticFour - @_linasol
- HELLO ??????? SHES SERVING SO HARD OMGGG #TheFantasticFour - @WandazWorldz
- SHALLA-BAL LOOKS PERFECT. #TheFantasticFour - @heyitsjennalynn
- Silver Surfer, I fear I might stan #TheFantasticFour - @ItsLegendaryKay_
Galactus' Bigass Foot Is As Much Of A Threat As Anything
The MCU has provided a bevy of top-notch villains across its 15+ years of existence, and while I tend to think the more human-esque antagonists are the most effective, from Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk to Kathryn Hahn's betwitching Agatha (not always a villain, I know). But I can't deny how fascinating it is to consider a baddie whose size is so massive that he could be the source of the nursery rhyme "The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe."
In this case of Galactus, the Fantastic Four's most formidable comic book villain, an entire apartment complex with businesses on the ground floor could be opened up inside one of his garbantuan boots. I wonder what the body count for this movie is going to be solely when it comes to those getting squashed into pulp.
We have yet to get a full body shot of the cosmic threat, which could be because there are no cameras big enought to capture him completely, but director Matt Shakman recently spoke about filming star Ralph Ineson as Galactus, and how they made a point to avoid motion-capture performances as much as possible. Bring on all the minatures!
Mr. Fantastic Gets All Stretchy With It
After seeing Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm light himself up as the Human Torch, as well as all the Ben Grimm moments we've already been made privy to, I've been most excited to see how The Fantastic Four: First Steps will show off Pedro Pascal's stretching powers as Reed Richards. I'm hoping for an all-out smorgasbord of weird humor utilized in relation to his elastic body parts, while still keeping to the PG-13 rating.
And while this trailer doesn't exactly show off a ton of those moves, I love that the shot we do get of him extending his limbs out while falling looks so surreal and out of place. There shouldn't be anything normal about watching a normal-sized human being suddenly have the wingspan of a 747.
Julia Garner's Silver Surfer Looks Like An Evil Academy Award, But In A Good Way?
Julia Garner is the kind of young Hollywood talent who has largely managed to avoid taking projects that turned out to be disappointing or downright awful, so the fact that she signed on for this movie in the first place is kind of amazing to me. And while I'm sure her Silver Surfer look isn't going to please everyone, I'm weirdly fascinated by it.
The silvery, mirrored look is almost akin to The Secret World of Alex Mack and its titular teen's liquid form, while also adhering pretty closely to award statuettes like Oscars and Emmys. Maybe one day there will be an MCU Awards, and the trophy will be molded to look like this film's villain.
Jon Bernthal Is Getting His Own Punisher Special, And I Already Know How I Want It To Tie Into Daredevil: Born Again Season 2
Marvel Fans Think Thunderbolts*' Recent Trailer Confirmed Another Hero, And I Think They’re On To Something