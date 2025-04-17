The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer: I'm Obsessing Over Silver Surfer And WandaVision Easter Egg While Tracking Marvel Fans' Reactions - Live Updates

Refresh

A WandaVision Easter Egg! Probably! (Image credit: Marvel Entertainment) During the trailer's wide shot of New York City's busy streets and nightlife, it's easy to let one's eyes focus on all the familiar-but-different cars driving around. But it's the businesses lining the street that are more worthy of Marvel fans' attention, as there's a TV appliance store that seems to be a direct shout-out to WandaVision's central location. While it's entirely possible that this isn't an intentional MCU easter egg, I don't think anyone could ever fully convince me it was an accident. Somebody had to design and add that visual into the composite shot. The question here would be "What does it even mean?" My guess? Not much. The fact that the sign is a winking nod to WandaVision's embrace of TV sitcom history is probably as far as the reference goes. It doesn't make all that much sense for a New Jersey town to have a branded repair shop in the middle of NYC. But I suppose someone could have put that building there through magic as opposed to architectural efforts. It really just makes one wonder whether or not such mystical magic exists in this specific universe. Is there a Wanda Maximoff or an Agatha Harkness that's different from the versions we know and love? Or is this particular reality so wholly invested in scientific anomalies that there's no need for magic to exist?

Fans React To The Fantastic Four Trailer: The Positive Takes To be expected, social media is aflutter with fan reactions to the first full trailer for the upcomign MCU adventure, and while there are definitely dissenters out there, the overall feelings seem to be positive. Especially when it comes to how this current quartet looks in comparison to the 2005 film's team, or that of Josh Trank's reboot.

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment) The MCU has provided a bevy of top-notch villains across its 15+ years of existence, and while I tend to think the more human-esque antagonists are the most effective, from Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk to Kathryn Hahn's betwitching Agatha (not always a villain, I know). But I can't deny how fascinating it is to consider a baddie whose size is so massive that he could be the source of the nursery rhyme "The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe." In this case of Galactus, the Fantastic Four's most formidable comic book villain, an entire apartment complex with businesses on the ground floor could be opened up inside one of his garbantuan boots. I wonder what the body count for this movie is going to be solely when it comes to those getting squashed into pulp. We have yet to get a full body shot of the cosmic threat, which could be because there are no cameras big enought to capture him completely, but director Matt Shakman recently spoke about filming star Ralph Ineson as Galactus, and how they made a point to avoid motion-capture performances as much as possible. Bring on all the minatures!

(Image credit: Marvel Entertainment) Mr. Fantastic Gets All Stretchy With It After seeing Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm light himself up as the Human Torch, as well as all the Ben Grimm moments we've already been made privy to, I've been most excited to see how The Fantastic Four: First Steps will show off Pedro Pascal's stretching powers as Reed Richards. I'm hoping for an all-out smorgasbord of weird humor utilized in relation to his elastic body parts, while still keeping to the PG-13 rating. And while this trailer doesn't exactly show off a ton of those moves, I love that the shot we do get of him extending his limbs out while falling looks so surreal and out of place. There shouldn't be anything normal about watching a normal-sized human being suddenly have the wingspan of a 747.