The Fantastic Four: First Steps Has A Galactus-Sized Popcorn Bucket On The Way, And I Will Pay Whatever It Costs

Make way for tomorrow, True Believers; as the retro-futuristic world being showcased in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is almost upon us. With tickets now on sale, the next Marvel Studios epic on the 2025 movie schedule will pit the First Family of Superheroes against one of its greatest foes.

So of course, one of the concession collectables being offered for director Matt Shakman’s picture is “the universe’s biggest popcorn vessel,” shaped like Galacticus’ head. However, that might not be an easy purchase to make, as another option has presented itself - and it could test the audience's loyalties towards good or evil.

Prepare For A Galactus’ Head Worth Of Popcorn At The Movies

Announcing that audiences can now select their seats for this upcoming Marvel movie, Marvel shared a video that unveiled the look of this awe-inspiring popcorn bucket. As you’ll see below, it’s a pretty impressive feat, with the measurements to prove it:

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) A photo posted by on

As with a good amount of movie merchandise, this Fantastic Four: First Steps snack package looks more like a comic skewed rendering of the Devourer of Worlds. So I do apologize to those of you hoping for an accurate rendering of Ralph Ineson’s MCU depiction of the character.

But that isn't the end of these delightful tchotchkes that will be on offer this July. With that in mind, please allow me to make it up to you with even better news about what you can grab at a theater snack bar near you.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Fantastic Four: First Steps Has Another Impressive Popcorn Bucket On The Way

I’m definitely thinking about welcoming Fantastic Four's Galactus-shaped vessel into my collection of memorable munching hardware. However, as I was pulling together information to write this story I found something just as cool - if not cooler. With that tease, I present to you…”The H.E.R.B.I.E. Concession Vessel!”

A post shared by AMC Theatres (@amctheatres) A photo posted by on

I could swear Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards invented this beauty, and sent it to our universe through a discreet rift in time and space. With a singular item that carries your popcorn, drink, and candy at the same time, it’s the sort of convenience the future forward visions of the 1960s loved to trade in. Deep cut Disney+ subscription holders could attest to that, as you could practically hear Walt Disney discussing how H.E.R.B.I.E. is just the beginning of the great, big, beautiful tomorrow of convenience.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

For as little as $10.99 a month ($19.99 a month, ad-free), you can enjoy the modern convenience of the Disney+/Hulu Bundle! Streaming all of your favorites from the worlds of Star Wars, Disney, and of course the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you'll have almost the entire Marvel Studios collection at your disposal. Which is perfect, if you want to revisit the previous Fantastic Four incarnations - just in case that rumor on how Reed meets his multiversal selves turns out to be true.

That exact vibe looks to be present throughout The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and while that Galactus popcorn bucket does look cool, I’m kinda torn. I think I might side with bringing H.E.R.B.I.E. home; fully admitting my bias towards robots is fully in play here. Also, with my future purchase of Mission: Impossible's Entity popcorn bucket on the horizon, it'd kind of be nice to have twin computational personalities to keep each other company.

We'll have to wait and see, as these items don't hit the market until on or around July 24. So you have time to make that choice for yourself. As for Marvel Studios’ long-awaited hero team, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will venture into theaters on July 25th; with tickets on sale now.