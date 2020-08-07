Epic Hamilton Video Shows How Satisfied And Helpless Perfectly Mirror Each Other

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Broadway musicals have become massively popular before, but the success of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is next level. And since the filmed stage version was released on Disney+, countless subscribers can be in the room where it happened with the original principal cast. Given how dense the musical is, Hamilton is begging for a re-watch, and a new video highlights the stunning mirrored staging of songs "Helpless" and "Satisfied."