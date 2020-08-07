Epic Hamilton Video Shows How Satisfied And Helpless Perfectly Mirror Each Other

Leave a Comment
Broadway musicals have become massively popular before, but the success of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton is next level. And since the filmed stage version was released on Disney+, countless subscribers can be in the room where it happened with the original principal cast. Given how dense the musical is, Hamilton is begging for a re-watch, and a new video highlights the stunning mirrored staging of songs "Helpless" and "Satisfied."
The Schuyler Sisters are a major part of Hamilton, and Eliza and Angelica's iconic Act 1 songs tell the same story twice. We watch as Eliza and Alexander fall in love, before "Satisfied" goes back in time and reveals Angelica's unrequited love for her sister's husband. It's a real highlight of the show, with the actors actually re-playing the same choreography during the flashbacks. One video has edited those Hamilton tracks together, largely due to the stunning visual mirroring that came from Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography. Check it out below.
And that's exactly why Hamilton swept during the 2016 Tony Awards. The musical's writing is literary and genius, and Lin-Manuel Miranda's show is brought to life thanks to the show's methodical and transformative choreography. The use of staging and Hamilton's revolving stage truly brings the show back in time, and magnifies every second of the Winter's Ball.
The above video comes to us from YouTube, and uses clever editing to show off the brilliance of Hamilton's two Schuyler Sister tracks. We see "A Winter's Ball/ Helpless" on the right side of the screen, where Angelica's iconic song "Satisfied" and its timeline are shown on the left. The editing uses pausing and rewinding to help expand the story of the songs into one clear narrative.
As Angelica shares her first memory of seeing Alexander in "Satisfied" we're shown that moment, which happened in the background of the song "A Winter's Ball". We watch as Lafayette attempts to speak to her, before Lin-Manuel Miranda's protagonist swoops in for their meet cute. It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in the background, but the above video shows how the cast is painstakingly recreating the same movements.
Being able to watch both "Helpless" and "Satisfied" at the same time is especially powerful, as it reveals the unspoken conflict that Angelica was going through during her sister's love song. As Tony Award winner Renee Elise Goldsberry spits her number's rapid fire rap, all three Schuyler sisters repeat their blocking and brief dance with each other. What's more, when Phillipa Soo comes in to sing in "Satisfied" it perfectly lines up with her previous song.
Overall, the clip shows just how detailed every moment of Hamilton is. The ensemble is on stage for almost the entirety of the musical, and every movement moves the decades-long story forward. And with the stunning music, choreography, and clever costuming, Hamilton takes the audience for a true ride. As a result, Disney+ downloads have been up thanks to the streaming release.
