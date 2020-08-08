Seth Rogen Hilariously ‘Tried To Get Out’ Of Playing Both Roles In American Pickle

In order for Seth Rogen to have an actual beard as Herschel, the entirety of An American Pickle was filmed with the actor as the pickle-brined character and then filmed again with a clean-shaved Rogen playing a present-day man from Brooklyn. When on set, Rogen had a stand-in that he would often play off of for the scenes. It was an especially challenging shoot for the actor, especially in moments when the characters share the frame and their conversations also need to look organic.