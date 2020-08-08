Wait, Was Marvel’s Shang-Chi Almost Included In The First Avengers Movie?

Many Marvel fans have been waiting for Shang-Chi to make the jump to the big screen and, now, he’ll finally do so when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrives in theaters. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe having been around for over a decade, it can definitely be said that it’s taken a while for the character to get his time to shine. But it turns out the Master of Kung Fu could have actually made his MCU debut years ago in the first Avengers movie.