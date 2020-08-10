Snyder Cut: Darkseid Actor Drops F-Bomb Defending Upcoming HBO Max Release

Leave a Comment
It's a good time to be a DC fan, with plenty of exciting projects coming to both the big and small screens. One of the most highly anticipated projects set to arrive next year is the release of the Snyder Cut on HBO Max. Fans have been campaigning for Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League to become a reality, and the filmmaker has been given millions to complete the movie. While there have been some naysayers out there, Darkseid actor Ray Porter recently dropped an F-bomb in the movie's defense.
Ray Porter did motion capture work for Zack Snyder' Justice League before the director departed the project amid a family tragedy. The character was completely cut from the movie when Joss Whedon stepped in to complete it, making liberal changes with Snyder's vision in the process. Porter has been one of the most vocal supporters of the Snyder Cut, and continued this trend by recently posting to social media. Check it out below.
Well, that was honest. While the public has only been treated to a few very brief clips from the Snyder Cut, it looks like Ray Porter thinks that it's already better than the version of Justice League that hit theaters. Shots fired from Darkseid himself.
Ray Porter's comments come from his personal Twitter page, which the actor sometimes uses to speak with DC fans about his cut from Justice League. Zack Snyder was doing a ton of world building when filming the blockbuster, helping to continue the five-film arc he had in mind for the DC Extended Universe. Unfortunately, most of those concepts were left on the cutting room floor. And Darkseid wasn't the only character to be wiped from the movie's theatrical cut.
The theatrical cut of Justice League was a far more simple story, which cut some of the seeds that Zack Snyder was planting for the shared universe's future. Darkseid was cut, with Steppenwolf becoming the primary villain. We were recently shown the more monstrous appearance Snyder had for the character, which will also make its debut in the Snyder Cut.
Ray Porter's tweet was obviously a shot at Joss Whedon's Justice League, but it's understandable that he might have sore feelings about the blockbuster. His role was ultimately dropped, and his work with Zack Snyder hasn't seen the light of day. What's more, the disappointing critical and box office performance of the theatrical cut is fairly infamous.
It should be interesting to see just what Zack Snyder has in store for audiences when the Snyder Cut arrives on HBO next year. Fans are eager to see Darkseid adapted in live-action, and see just how powerful he was meant to be. Other cut characters include Kiersey Clemons' Iris West, Willem Dafoe's Nuidis Vulko. Snyder was doing some serious world building, so the story could seemingly go anywhere.
