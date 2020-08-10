Snyder Cut: Darkseid Actor Drops F-Bomb Defending Upcoming HBO Max Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's a good time to be a DC fan, with plenty of exciting projects coming to both the big and small screens. One of the most highly anticipated projects set to arrive next year is the release of the Snyder Cut on HBO Max. Fans have been campaigning for Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League to become a reality, and the filmmaker has been given millions to complete the movie. While there have been some naysayers out there, Darkseid actor Ray Porter recently dropped an F-bomb in the movie's defense.