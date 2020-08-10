Halloween Kills: Original Michael Myers Actor Is Worried His Big Scene Might Be Cut

Leave a Comment
It's a good time to be a horror fan. The genre has been booming for years now, with plenty of new and original projects coming to theaters and making tons of money in the process. Classic franchises also returned to theaters, like 2018's Halloween which was massively successful. The director and writer combination of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are re-teaming for two more sequels, starting with Halloween Kills. Original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle is returning to help bring The Shape to life, although he recently admitted he was nervous about his big cameo being cut.
In Blumhouse's Halloween, Nick Castle helped support stunt performer James Jude Courtney's performance as the villainous Michael Myers. It's Castle's breath that can be heard in the movie, and he's also the unmasked version of the character. He's set to appear in Halloween Kills when it hits theaters next October, although the actor/director did explain that he's worried one particular sequence might end up on the cutting room floor. As he put it,
There was only one scene, I can't tell what it is, I won't say what it is, but we'll see, it's an interesting one. Because it's definitely something I can imagine being cut out, which I hope is not gonna happen.
Well, that was honest. While Nick Castle was careful not to actually reveal anything about Halloween Kills' mysterious contents, he seems to think one particular sequence is in danger of being left on the cutting room floor. We'll just have to wait and see when the highly anticipated sequel hits theaters in time for the titular holiday next year.
Nick Castle's comments come from his recent appearance on The Thing With Two Heads podcast help to peel back the curtain behind Halloween Kills' production. The movie was originally slated for a release this coming October, but was delayed a full year amid global health concerns and closed theaters.
Halloween Kills is no doubt nearly complete, despite having to wait a year and change before hitting theaters. The upcoming sequel will pick up immediately after 2018's Halloween, and will unpack the events of John Carpenter's original movie. Rather than only focusing on Laurie and her family, the entire town of Haddonfield will be expanded, with survivors of Michael's assaults deciding how to fight back against evil.
Fans were hoping that a Halloween Kills trailer would arrive, although that'll likely be in months from now. Some brief clips were revealed, helping to satiate moviegoers as they wait an extra year for the slasher to arrive. We'll just have to see if Nick Castle's big cameo as Michael Myers makes it into the theatrical cut.
Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15th, 2021.