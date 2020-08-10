Halloween Kills: Original Michael Myers Actor Is Worried His Big Scene Might Be Cut

It's a good time to be a horror fan. The genre has been booming for years now, with plenty of new and original projects coming to theaters and making tons of money in the process. Classic franchises also returned to theaters, like 2018's Halloween which was massively successful. The director and writer combination of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride are re-teaming for two more sequels, starting with Halloween Kills. Original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle is returning to help bring The Shape to life, although he recently admitted he was nervous about his big cameo being cut.