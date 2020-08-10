Tenet’s Robert Pattinson Reveals Crazy Car Stunt He Did Himself That Scared Him Witless

By now, most of us are ready to see Robert Pattison swing across the rooftops of Gotham and do combat with nefarious supervillains in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. However, before his Dark Knight debut, we’ll see him take on a completely different kind of force in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The film is set to have some pretty extraordinary action sequences, with Nolan looking to employ more practical effects to likely achieve a level of realism. Now, it would appear that Pattinson took part in a pretty big car stunt, and it left him a bit shaken.