DC Writer Shoots Down Flash Rumor About Ezra Miller’s Script

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique tenure in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. One project that's been sitting in development hell for a number of years is the Flash movie. The project went through multiple drafts and directors, with IT filmmaker Andy Muschietti currently attached to direct. A while back, star Ezra Miller himself worked on one draft of the script alongside DC writer Grant Morrison, and now Morrison has shut down one particular rumor about said script.
The Flash movie had already had a long run to theaters, after losing a whopping three directors over the years. During this time in development hell, star Ezra Miller teamed up with Grant Morrison to work on their own version of the script. That draft isn't the one being used for Andy Muschietti's upcoming blockbuster, and there were rumors that Miller's vision was too dark for the DCEU. Now Morrison has cleared up said rumor saying:
No, it wasn’t [darker] really. I mean, elements of darkness were there and the material that they wanted us to use [was] the Flashpoint stuff. So, Ezra and I were actually trying to do something that was a bit more —like I say, it’s kind of like just a great science-fiction story. And if you don’t know [the comics], it would have made sense. But I have to say, I mean, I don’t want to talk about that, because somebody else has done their own work on it and I’m sure it will be great. And maybe, as I say this will leak out one day and people can judge.
Well, that certainly clears things up. It looks like Ezra Miller's mysterious draft of The Flash movie's script wasn't a specifically dark vision. And while it'll likely never see the light of day, the intended storytelling was more focused on a science fiction narrative. We'll just have to see if those themes ultimately make their way into Andy Muschietti's DC debut.
Grant Morrison's comments to Collider peel back the curtain on the mysterious DCEU, specifically the often delayed Flash movie. While there's no indication as to what the upcoming movie will entail, fans can now focus on what might have been. And according to Morrison, his script with Ezra Miller wasn't a dark and gritty one, but more akin to fan favorite projects like Back to the Future. As he went on to explain,
Yeah, it was pretty good. I mean, I don’t know what they’re doing with it. But it was pretty good. And it was a very different kind of superhero thing. It was more like Back to the Future, I would say, than a superhero movie.
Well, that certainly sounds exciting. DC fans are expecting the Flash movie to focus on the Flashpoint storyline, which sees Ezra Miller's Barry Allen traveling through the multiverse. That's what Grant Morrison had in mind too, with a story that would feel similar to a time travel movie, rather than a traditional superhero flick.
Ezra Miller's Flash was the comic relief of Justice League, so it makes sense that his solo flick would be a wild ride through the multiverse. We'll just have to see if/how Flashpoint is adapted in the upcoming blockbuster. And in the meantime, fans can see more of Miller's DC hero when the Snyder Cut arrives on HBO Max next year.
