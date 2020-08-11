Singer And The Dirty Dozen Actor Trini Lopez Is Dead Following Covid-19 Complications

It was in 1967 that Trini Lopez got his biggest on-screen role in the aforementioned classic war film The Dirty Dozen. The movie featured him as #10 of the 12-man titular team, the story centering on a group of Army prisoners who are enlisted to take part in a suicide mission just prior to D-Day. The feature allowed Lopez to work alongside some of the best and most popular actors working in the industry, including Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, Robert Ryan, George Kennedy, Telly Savalas, John Cassavetes, Robert Webber and Donald Sutherland.