While George Lopez And His Daughter Mayan Reacted To Lopez Vs. Lopez's Cancellation With Funny TikToks, They Also Shared Emotional Messages

The latest Lopez-fronted show has come to a close.

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez on NBC&#039;s Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2
(Image credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

As the summer months approach amid the 2025 TV schedule, we’ve reached the time of the year at which the fates of various network shows are revealed. Some are, of course, renewed for new seasons, while others receive the axe. There was a bloodbath at NBC this week, with Lopez vs. Lopez being one of several high-profile casualties. In the aftermath of the network’s decision to cancel the show after three seasons, lead actors George and Mayan Lopez shared humorous videos as well as lovely statements.

Considering that George Lopez is a comedian, it probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that he would react to the end of his latest sitcom in a humorous way. The star, however, leaned more on his daughter’s comedic chops than his own when sharing his response. He took to Instagram to share a since-deleted TikTok video published by his daughter. The clip shows Mayan directly responding to the cancellation of the show, using a certain tune from the play Death Becomes Her:

A post shared by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez)

A photo posted by on

Just one of the many entries on the growing list of canceled shows in 2025, Lopez vs. Lopez marked the latest small-screen venture for the aforementioned stand-up comedian. He previously headlined The George Lopez Show for six seasons on ABC and starred on Lopez for two seasons on TV Land. So this isn’t his first time facing such a situation, though I’d imagine that such a development can still be tough for even a seasoned star like him. The humor aside, Lopez also signified the news with the following sentiments:

We will definitely put something out officially… for now. I would really love to thank all of you who have showed us so much love and support for the past three seasons. This wasn’t just a show, it was and is our lives. We created a family. We created jobs for RAZA, there is so much more that goes on behind the scenes and I am forever grateful and thankful for every single member of our [Lopez vs. Lopez] familia♥️- Tio George

More on George Lopez

George Lopez in NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez screenshot

(Image credit: NBC)

Is George Lopez Close To Retirement? He Talks Lopez Vs. Lopez And What's Next

George Lopez’s latest sitcom seemed to be a passion project for him, especially since it allowed him the opportunity to work with his daughter. The show primarily centers around a father and daughter who begin to learn more about each other’s lives after a period of estrangement. Early on, Lopez was open about wanting to play “the best TV dad,” and he also apparently took a “hands-on” approach to ensuring that the show could be at its best.

Also contributing to the comic’s efforts to enhance the series was Mayan Lopez, who served as a producer alongside her dad. Other than her deleted TikTok, she shared another video, which showed her drinking to the same tune from Death Becomes Her. She also dropped this message:

Lopez vs Canceled 😭So grateful to have created a show from a freaking tik tok that was network for three years.. thank you NBC and my cast and crew but right now it’s time for tequila and tears.. one dream done and now it’s the next one.

That’s a positive way to think about this turn of events, for sure. Mayan Lopez showed off her own comedic prowess throughout the now-axed sitcom’s run. While CinemaBlend attended SCAD TVfest in 2024, Lopez talked about finding her footing with multi-cam sitcoms. At the time, she also discussed how the then-airing second season had been imbued with a “different energy,” given that audiences had become familiar with the characters.

Fans of Lopez vs. Lopez are sure to miss the family sitcom and, speaking from personal experience, I can say it’s rarely ever easy to say goodbye to a show one has come to enjoy. Nevertheless, it’s great to see that George and Mayan Lopez are seemingly taking the cancellation of their show in stride. You can stream all three seasons of the father and daughter’s show using a Peacock subscription.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

