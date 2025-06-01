‘I've Just Learned The Heartbreaking News’: Pixar's Coco Director Pays Tribute After Abuelita Actress Dies

When ranking Pixar’s movies, I’d have to put Coco closer to the top of the list. The 2017 supernatural family film became a bonafide hit when it opened years ago, garnering acclaim from fans and critics alike and eventually winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. One of the best aspects of the beloved flick is the voice acting, as every member of the cast delivers. That includes Renée Victor, who plays the role of the stern, but loving, Abuelita. Sadly, Victor just passed away, and the animated film’s director is now paying tribute.

News of the Texas native’s death broke on Saturday, with Deadline reporting that the veteran actress died at her home at the age of 86 due to complications from lymphoma. Lee Unkrich, who directed the late star in Coco, spoke out after learning of his collaborator’s passing. The filmmaker memorialized the A Night In Old Mexico alum on Instagram by sharing a side-by-side photo of her and her character. Via his caption, Unkrich also shared a message through which he expressed sadness over the loss:

I’ve just learned the heartbreaking news that Renée Victor, the actress who voiced Abuelita in Coco, has passed away. Renée was an incredible talent, both as an actor and dancer, and she was enormously proud of her role in Coco. This is so sad. I’m absolutely gutted.

Born in 1938, Renée Victor was a skilled actress and dancer, whose roles spanned both film and TV. She made her feature film debut in 1988’s Salsa and went on to star in notable titles like Assassination Tango, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and (2018’s) Superfly. In terms of the small screen, Victor is arguably most famous for her role as Lupita on the hit Showtime series Weeds. She also amassed other notable TV credits via Snowpiercer, Witches of East End, Mayans M.C. and Dead to Me.

The Vida alum’s role as Abuelita in the warm, funny and culturally rich Coco (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription) arguably brought her another level of attention. In the film, Abuelita bans music from her family due to her grandfather leaving the clan to become a musician decades earlier. The no-nonsense matriarch, however, changes her tune (no pun intended) when she learns of a few familial revelations. Abuelita, as over the top as she may be, is stunningly portrayed, and Lee Unkrich’s praise is spot on.

Renée Victor’s death comes months after Coco 2 was announced to be in development at Pixar amid a 2025 Disney Shareholders Meeting. While fans have their theories about the sequel’s story, official details are scarce at the moment. So it’s hard to say whether Abuelita – or other supporting characters – will reappear in the film.

Whatever ends up happening in the movie, it’s sad to think that Lee Unkrich won’t be able to reteam with the late Abuelita actress for it. Her loss will surely be felt by many who knew and worked with her. Hopefully, though, Unkrich and others find solace in the fact that they were privileged enough to work with such an esteemed actress.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Renée Victor during this time.