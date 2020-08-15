5 Ways The Terminator Is Better Than Terminator 2: Judgment Day

But I honestly think that the two movies are so different, and yet, similar enough to be compared, that there really could be an argument made about which movie is better. I’m well aware that I’m not going to convince you that the first Terminator movie is better than the second one (I do think we’re all in agreement that The Terminator is better than all the sequels after 2). But I do believe that you might appreciate the original a bit more after reading this article. We'll see. Now just wait here for a moment. I’ll be back.