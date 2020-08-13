The Queen Of England’s Favorite Christmas Movie Is Not What You’d Probably Guess

While that Flash Gordon sequel teased at the end of the first movie never came to be, there have been efforts in recent years to re-explore the property in a cinematic setting. Originally the plan was to deliver a live-action Flash Gordon reboot, but in June 2019, it was reported that Taika Waititi came aboard to help work on an animated Flash Gordon movie. However, because Waititi is busy in the years ahead with Thor: Love and Thunder and a Star Wars movie, it’s unclear if this project is still happening or if a different filmmaker will take over on it.