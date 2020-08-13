As Scott Pilgrim Turns 10, Edgar Wright Praises Brie Larson's Audition Swagger

Leave a Comment
Happy 10th anniversary, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World! Edgar Wright’s cult classic came out on August 13, 2010, alongside much bigger box office hits The Expendables and Eat, Pray, Love, as well as during Inception’s continued popularity within the filmgoing community. Was the ending still in a dream? Everything has changed, yet nothing has a decade later.
We’re still up to the task of unravelling another Christopher Nolan film with Tenet. Chris Evans and Brie Larson are still starring in comic book properties, even if they are not as punk rock as Scott Pilgrim. Leading up to the flick’s anniversary, writer/director Edgar Wright has been reminiscing about everything Scott Pilgrim, including giving Captain Marvel star Brie Larson a shoutout for her audition as Scott’s ex, Envy Adams, all these years later. Here’s what he said about it:
Brie Larson doesn’t enter an audition, she “swaggers in.” Noted. It's a huge compliment to the 30-year-old actress for the filmmaker to go out of his way to remember an audition, and it's no wonder why. Check Larson out and listen for Edgar Wright busting up laughing in the background:
What a killer throwback! Brie Larson really disappeared in her role as the lead singer of the fictional band Black Sheep, all in the middle of Michael Cera’s Scott Pilgrim going on a video game-eque journey to defeat Ramona Flowers’ seven evil exes. Edgar Wright knows how to pick them considering just about every member of the cast is still relevant today, including Succession’s Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza, Bird of Prey’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans and Legend of Tomorrow’s Brandon Routh. Whoa.
Edgar Wright is also reminiscing on the 2010 film by showing off a ton of photos from the set. Take a look:
Much of the cast reunited to do a table read of the entire movie last month (sans Brie Larson or Kieran Culkin), and it was very cool. You can check it out below:
So much Scott Pilgrim content – it must be a modern classic or something like that! When the movie that reportedly cost $60 million to make came out in theaters, it was actually a massive flop, making just $47.6 million at the worldwide box office despite its high praise from critics and audiences alike.
Looking ahead, Edgar Wright’s next film is called Last Night In Soho, and it stars Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKensie, The Witch and The New Mutant’s Anya-Taylor Joy, Doctor Who’s Matt Smith and Terence Stamp. The horror film will reportedly take place in central London during the ‘60s and the present day.
Last Night In Soho is expected to hit theaters on April 23, 2021. Check out what’s new this year with CinemaBlend’s 2020 release calendar.