Live Action Mulan Brings Back Christina Aguilera For Brand New Song, But What About ‘Reflection?’

It's pretty well known that before Christina Aguilera became a globally successful pop star, she got her start in the 1990s version of The Mickey Mouse Club, what may have been forgotten by many, however, is that her musical career actually started with Disney as well. Before "Genie in a Bottle," Aguilera recorded a pop version of the song "Reflection" for Disney's 1998 animated movie Mulan. The singer and the movie have been linked ever since, so it makes sense that Aguilera is back recording new music for the new version of Disney's Mulan. This includes a brand new song, with a music video just released today, called "Loyal Brave True," but fans of "Reflection" need not worry, as Disney has confirmed a brand new version of the original song will also be on the forthcoming soundtrack.