Check Out New Godzilla Museum That Will Let You Zipline Into The King Of The Monster's Mouth

Godzilla is a globally recognized character who certainly has no shortage of fans around the world, but he'll never be as important anywhere as he is in his native Japan. In the nation where Godzilla was born, he probably means as much or more as Mickey Mouse, and as such, it's not shocking that the character now has his own museum. However, while technically a museum, the location is already in the process of adding an attraction worthy of a theme park, a zip line that will let you fly into the gaping maw of Godzilla himself.
While the zip line doesn't exist yet, there is concept art of what it will look like, and if the idea of flying into Godzilla's mouth sounds even a lit bit fun to you, this picture is going to have you wanting to book the next available flight to Japan. Check it out.
The zip line feature may not be open yet, but it must be opening very soon because the museum itself, unfortunately, is only going to be open through the end of August. It's a temporary exhibit as part of a Japanese theme park, so the zip line won't be all that out of place.
I'm not even that big a Godzilla fan but this is just about the coolest thing I've ever seen. Who wouldn't want to become the latest victim of the giant lizard, realizing that you were about to be consumed and resigning yourself to a violent death?
In the responses to this tweet from video game designer David Jaffe, the biggest problem that anybody has is that the visual design of Godzilla being used is based on Japan's most recent reboot of the character, 2016's Shin Godzilla. While the film itself was met with nearly universal praise, not everybody loves the character design as much as other versions. But honestly, when your zip-lining into his mouth, you probably aren't thinking about the size of Godzilla's eyes in relation to the rest of his head.
It's only unfortunate that the Godzilla Museum is a temporary installation. Even if international travel was easier than it is right now, it would still be a pretty limited period of time. Perhaps, if the museum, or at least the zip line, is popular enough we could see an extension of the stay or it might become more permanent. I certainly don't know if I'll ever find myself in Japan, but I would put this on the list of items I would absolutely need to do if it was around when I was there.
If this zip line is going away at the end of the month, maybe it will find a new home someplace else, or another theme park can acquire the rights and built its own. Would you like to ride the Godzilla zip line? Let us know in the poll below.