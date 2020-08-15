Captain America: The Winter Soldier Concept Art Gives Bucky A Cool New Mask

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes has become a fan-favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he’s come a long way since his initial debut in the present-day MCU. Of course, I’m referring to the fact that he first reunited with best friend Steve Rogers as a HYDRA-controlled assassin in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. From the moment he was revealed in concept art, fans were enamored with the enigmatic character. But while his armor was cool (and comic book-accurate), he almost received a different mask that could’ve been just as good.