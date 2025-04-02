Thunderbolts* Merch Just Revealed A Major Character’s Superhero Suit, And Wow

It’s almost Marvel time once again on the 2025 movie schedule ! We’re only weeks away from May’s Thunderbolts* debut , and that picture seems to become clearer with each passing day. Part of that is because of the trailers showing off more of the existential threat Bucky Barnes and the crew will be facing off against. The other portion comes from merchandising revealing costumes and even full characters hidden in such materials. If you’re one of the folks who feel they’ve already called Lewis Pullman’s “surprise” MCU villain , you should be in the clear to read ahead.

All others who want to keep this barely concealed surprise in total secrecy, you’ve been warned for the road ahead. With that in mind, check out what Hasbro has revealed through its social media presence:

Check out a first look at #MarvelLegends #MarvelStudios' #THUNDERBOLTS* multipacks!Yelena Belova and Red Guardian - pre-order on May 1stBob and John F. Walker - pre-order on May 8th pic.twitter.com/PgF4cwGAjLApril 1, 2025

Yeah, ok, Hasbro, that figure is a depiction of famed Marvel Comics character “Bob.” C’mon, people know a Sentry when they see one. And for those of you who have wagered a Disney+ subscription over whether or not Sentry was the big bad in Thunderbolts*, you seem to have an answer to that question.

So while you collect or disperse those winnings, just know that it’s not Mr. Pullman’s fault the trailer made this pretty abundantly clear. I mean, there are only so many angles of obscurity that the footage shown can pull, especially when Sentry’s action figure confirms the obviously comic-based look. Although in terms of trying to keep secrets from the crowd, this Lewis Pullman reveal may not even count as the biggest tell for what’s about to go down.

As seen with the previous Thunderbolts* toy leak , other potential spoilers for director Jake Schreier’s superhero team-up may have been staring us right in the face. With the marketing machine underway for this upcoming Marvel movie , some had Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost and Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster pegged as odds-on favorites to perish during this MCU chapter.

However, with Ms. John-Kamen’s presence on Avengers: Doomsday’s extensive roster , that market forecast has been upgraded to the Quantum of Solace vet buying the farm early into the picture. And if anyone’s going to be the cause, it’s probably Sentry/”Bob” in an act that proves to the audience that the situation is deadly serious for the surviving team members.

Naturally there’s still room for error with most of these other Thunderbolts* predictions, as we don’t exactly have a listing for a “Sentry Kills Key Thunderbolts In The Third Act” LEGO playset. Even if we did, there’s always the outside chance that this merch can be a red herring, much like that Winter Soldier -adjacent Red Skull figure they put out to throw us off of Alexander Pierce’s scent. Perhaps that’s a lesson that all bet collecting should be held off until May 2’s theatrical debut for Thunderbolts*, just to be safe.