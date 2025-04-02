Thunderbolts* Merch Just Revealed A Major Character’s Superhero Suit, And Wow

News
By published

We're... we're just putting the cards on the table now, aren't we?

The Thunderbolts* team looks up in shock from a wrecked city street.
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It’s almost Marvel time once again on the 2025 movie schedule! We’re only weeks away from May’s Thunderbolts* debut, and that picture seems to become clearer with each passing day. Part of that is because of the trailers showing off more of the existential threat Bucky Barnes and the crew will be facing off against. The other portion comes from merchandising revealing costumes and even full characters hidden in such materials. If you’re one of the folks who feel they’ve already called Lewis Pullman’s “surprise” MCU villain, you should be in the clear to read ahead.

All others who want to keep this barely concealed surprise in total secrecy, you’ve been warned for the road ahead. With that in mind, check out what Hasbro has revealed through its social media presence:

Yeah, ok, Hasbro, that figure is a depiction of famed Marvel Comics character “Bob.” C’mon, people know a Sentry when they see one. And for those of you who have wagered a Disney+ subscription over whether or not Sentry was the big bad in Thunderbolts*, you seem to have an answer to that question.

So while you collect or disperse those winnings, just know that it’s not Mr. Pullman’s fault the trailer made this pretty abundantly clear. I mean, there are only so many angles of obscurity that the footage shown can pull, especially when Sentry’s action figure confirms the obviously comic-based look. Although in terms of trying to keep secrets from the crowd, this Lewis Pullman reveal may not even count as the biggest tell for what’s about to go down.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month
Combining the powers of Disney Plus and Hulu's vast steaming libraries, and starting at $10.99 a month, you can be a superhero of entertainment by signing up for the Disney+/Hulu Bundle! Star Wars, Marvel, and classic Disney titles all await in this fantastic package, and for just $19.99 a month, you can go ad-free and maximize your super spending powers!

View Deal

As seen with the previous Thunderbolts* toy leak, other potential spoilers for director Jake Schreier’s superhero team-up may have been staring us right in the face. With the marketing machine underway for this upcoming Marvel movie, some had Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost and Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster pegged as odds-on favorites to perish during this MCU chapter.

However, with Ms. John-Kamen’s presence on Avengers: Doomsday’s extensive roster, that market forecast has been upgraded to the Quantum of Solace vet buying the farm early into the picture. And if anyone’s going to be the cause, it’s probably Sentry/”Bob” in an act that proves to the audience that the situation is deadly serious for the surviving team members.

Lewis Pullman in the Thunderbolts teaser

(Image credit: Marvel)

Naturally there’s still room for error with most of these other Thunderbolts* predictions, as we don’t exactly have a listing for a “Sentry Kills Key Thunderbolts In The Third Act” LEGO playset. Even if we did, there’s always the outside chance that this merch can be a red herring, much like that Winter Soldier-adjacent Red Skull figure they put out to throw us off of Alexander Pierce’s scent. Perhaps that’s a lesson that all bet collecting should be held off until May 2’s theatrical debut for Thunderbolts*, just to be safe.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians 3

Will Poulter Absolutely Punched Dave Bautista In The Face On Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, And The Gold Paint Moment Makes The Story Even More Memorable

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Simu Liu Posted A Shirtless Thirst Trap In Grey Sweatpants And He Definitely Looks Ready To Play Shang-Chi Again
Wicked

Wicked For Good And More At CinemaCon 2025’s Universal Pictures And Focus Features Panel - Live Blog
See more latest
Most Popular
Wicked
Wicked For Good And More At CinemaCon 2025’s Universal Pictures And Focus Features Panel - Live Blog
kelly clarkson on her daytime talk show in march 2025
Kelly Clarkson Is Wildly Popular As A Daytime Host, But There Are Allegedly Problems Behind The Scenes
Keanu Reeves and Will Smith side-by-side photo.
Will Smith Famously Passed On The Matrix. His Recent Story Behind Why Actually Makes Me Get It Now
Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld Has Been Announced, And I Already Have A Specific Concern About Asajj Ventress' Story
The Riddler (Jim Carrey) talks to Two-Face, while Batman (Val Kilmer) talks to Chase Meridian in Batman Forever.
'A Generational Talent': Jim Carrey Pays Tribute To Batman Forever Co-Star Val Kilmer After Death At 65
Russell T. Davies on The Graham Norton Show on BBC
Russell T. Davies Clarified His Comments About Doctor Who Finding A Replacement Showrunner To Us, And I’m So Relieved
Drake Bell interview for Quiet on the Set
‘Dada, Why Did They Keep Calling You Timmy?’ Drake Bell Reveals His Son’s Adorable Takes On His Nickelodeon Work
Jafaar Jackson singing in Michael, pictured next to a concerned looking Cynthia Erivo in Wicked.
As The Michael Jackson Biopic Faces Rumored Delays, It May Take A Page From Wicked's Playbook As A Fix
Toothless and Hiccup in How To Train Your Dragon 2025
How To Train Your Dragon Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are Over The Moon: 'Everything A Live Action Remake Should Be'
From left to right: screenshots of Travis Kelce on The Tonight Show and Taylor Swift in the Lavender Haze music video.
After Travis Kelce Shouted Out A Pal On His Podcast, He Admits They Haven’t Talked Since Hanging Out With Taylor Swift Took Over