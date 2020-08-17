Project Power Ending: What Happened And What That Big Power Did

Warning: spoilers for the end of Netflix’s Project Power are in play. If you don’t want to know what happens, then head out of this write up and come back once you’ve experienced Power for yourself.

Superheroes are either born with their powers, or received them through some sort of mishap and/or accident. Usually a random occurrence, those heroes are defined by those powers, and even named after them in some cases. But in Netflix’s Project Power, if you’ve got the pill the film’s named after, and about five minutes, it’ll give you the world. It’s those implications, and the events of Project Power’s ending, that still have us thinking after the superpowered climax of Jamie Foxx, Dominique Fishback, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s streaming blockbuster from this past weekend.