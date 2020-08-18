Why Tenet Is Reportedly Removing Footage Ahead Of Its U.K. Release

Tenet will open in the U.K. and many other countries on August 26. It will then follow in the U.S. in select cities beginning September 3, with the plan to expand the film's release in the following weeks as movie theaters begin to open in more places around the country. While many films have decided to forego theatrical release in favor of VOD and streaming, and even Disney has added a streaming option for Mulan, Tenet has held out for a theatrical release, and only a theatrical release. Director Christopher Nolan has long touted the importance of the theatrical experience and it appears he'll be making no concessions here.