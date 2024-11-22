John David Washington Talks Christopher Nolan, Making 'The Piano Lesson' With His Brother & More
John David Washington returns!
John David Washington returns to geek out about his favorite films, discuss his journey going from the NFL to Hollywood, and share stories from the making of "Tenet" and his new film "The Piano Lesson," directed by Malcolm Washington.
After our interview, stick around for our thoughts on "The Piano Lesson," and our reviews of this week's huge theatrical releases, "Gladiator II" and "Wicked."
Timestamps
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:08:40 - John David Washington Interview
- 00:44:19 - ‘The Piano Lesson’ Review
- 00:51:10 - ‘Gladiator II’ Review
- 01:03:55 - ‘Wicked’ Review
- 01:20:38 - Outro
