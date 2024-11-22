Powered by RedCircle

John David Washington returns to geek out about his favorite films, discuss his journey going from the NFL to Hollywood, and share stories from the making of "Tenet" and his new film "The Piano Lesson," directed by Malcolm Washington.

After our interview, stick around for our thoughts on "The Piano Lesson," and our reviews of this week's huge theatrical releases, "Gladiator II" and "Wicked."

John David Washington Talks Christopher Nolan, Making 'The Piano Lesson' With His Brother & More - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:08:40 - John David Washington Interview

00:44:19 - ‘The Piano Lesson’ Review

00:51:10 - ‘Gladiator II’ Review

01:03:55 - ‘Wicked’ Review

01:20:38 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.