'That S--t Went Right Over My Head': Peloton Instructor Who Insulted Christopher Nolan Has A Message For The Director After Absoluting Roasting Tenet In A Workout Class
"Huge day for me."
With Oppenheimer’s box office dominance and critical acclaim, Christopher Nolan is finding himself in a monumental moment, which he got to celebrate on Thursday when he was given the Best Director prize by the New York Film Critics Circle. However, while accepting the prize, he kept things humble by sharing a funny anecdote about the time he was on his Peloton watching a class when the instructor called out one of his films, saying “That’s a couple hours of my life I’ll never get back.” Following his comments going viral, the instructor has shared a message in response.
Jenn Sherman is an instructor on Peloton who hails from New Jersey and was, in fact, the subject of Christopher Nolan’s story. The internet even found the exact moment from the class on Twitter where Sherman asks “Anybody see this shit?” after a song from Tenet comes up on her playlist. She then quipped “because I need a manual” and said the comments Nolan loosely paraphrased. Here’s how Sherman replied:
In Nolan’s speech, the director shared he was “dying” on his Peloton taking part in the class that he was streaming on a TV screen. (Yes, the filmmaker does watch those). Randomly, Jenn Sherman started insulting the movie in the midst of his exercise.
Christopher Nolan shared the story as an example that “film criticism is being democratized” with opinions “everywhere.” Here’s how Sherman continued to respond:
While Sherman stands by her thoughts on Tenet, and to her credit, that’s one of the more confusing one’s from the filmmaker, she gave Christopher Nolan some major credit when it came to Oppenheimer. She shared that she’s seen one of the biggest 2023 movie releases not only once, but twice, and she is happy she spent six hours with the film.
She also invited Nolan to one of her classes, saying he can “critique” it all he wants and she’ll keep it “insult free.” Check out the video:
A post shared by Jenn Sherman (@pelotonjenn)
A photo posted by on
We didn’t have it on our bingo card for 2024 that Christopher Nolan and a Peloton instructor would go viral in the same sentence, but if you did, congrats on being psychic and also knocking that one out in the first week of the year.
If you’re a fan of Nolan’s Oppenheimer (or would like to be), the movie is coming back to theaters in 70mm IMAX on January 12. It’s one of CinemaBlend’s best movies of 2023, and now it's been given the thumbs up by a Peloton instructor who wasn’t high on Tenet.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
