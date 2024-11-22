The Story Behind John David Washington’s Hot Sauce Line In Tenet, And What He Loved Most About Christopher Nolan’s Reaction
Here's the origin of that Tenet line.
It’s going to be a huge week in the Washington household. Silver screen icon Denzel Washington is generating waves of buzz – and an expected amount of awards attention – for his performance as Macrinus in Sir Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2. At the same time, Denzel’s sons Malcolm Washington and John David Washington are seeing their own Oscar player, The Piano Lesson, arriving on Netflix after a limited theatrical run. Malcolm directs the adaptation of the Tony nominated August Wilson play. John David stars in the movie. And Denzel produces it.
So yeah, a massive weekend for the Washingtons.
WIth John David Washington making the press rounds on behalf of The Piano Lesson, however, he has been getting asked questions about some of his previous roles, notably two films that got buried under the limited release practices affected by the COVID pandemic. During that era, John David appeared in both The Creator and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The films received heaps of critical praise. But they faced an uncertain audience who didn’t want to sit in a theater and watch a movie with strangers. Understandable.
More people found Tenet on home video and streaming. And the film’s highlights continue to be celebrated. One of those moments happens to be John David Washington’s “hot sauce” joke when he enters a kitchen and prepares to fight a room filled with thugs. It played like this.
When John David came on CinemaBlend’s official ReelBlend podcast, he opened up about how that famous line came together, and Nolan’s amazing response to it. Washington told ReelBlend:
That’s so cool to hear. Christopher Nolan’s movies don’t leave a lot of room for improvisation. Specifically Tenet, which is an air-tight puzzle that needs every piece to snap cleanly into place. As John David Washington went on to explain to ReelBlend:
Take a look at John David’s career. He just turned 40, and to date, he has been able to work with Christopher Nolan, Spike Lee, David O. Russell, David Lowery, Sam Levinson, and his brother Malcolm. He’s eager to learn, to perfect his craft, and to grow. You can see his latest movie, The Piano Lesson, if you have a Netflix subscription. And click here to listen to our complete interview with John David, as well as reviews for both Wicked and Gladiator 2.
