After Tenet's IMAX Re-release, I Want To See These 16 Movies Brought Back To The Format

Friends and readers, the IMAX format is on a hot streak. 2024 movies like Dune: Part Two and Civil War have been hyping up that particular venue in their marketing, which is great news for the future. But what's even more exciting are the re-releases, like Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, that have been attracting moviegoers to take part in the large format 70mm magic outside of the crop of incoming blockbusters.

With that particular scenario in mind, I’d like to suggest some long overdue re-issues that the IMAX format could benefit from. Though mostly, I’ve crafted this list as a love letter to fond outings of the past, as well as some titles I missed for one reason or another that I’m still looking to catch. So let’s start the countdown, and go big with these delightful IMAX releases that deserve another spin on the platter.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Speed Racer

You can bet I caught The Wachowskis’ Speed Racer back when it was released in IMAX the first time around. But now, with the film’s critical reappraisal, it feels like the perfect time to bring that large format magic back to the biggest screens possible, if only to encourage a 4K remaster and home video release to follow.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Tron: Legacy

As we make our way to Tron: Ares’ upcoming Disney movie release date of October 10, 2025, people are going to want to revisit 2010’s Tron: Legacy. The IMAX 3D variant is hands down the best way to experience Joseph Kosinski’s awe-inspiring cult classic, and a revival could fuel the next entry in the Tron franchise timeline’s journey to the big time.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Sometimes a major motion picture like Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol films special scenes in IMAX format, but doesn’t send that version to home video. As the series continues to be quite popular, despite Dead Reckoning’s box office performance, Ghost Protocol lighting the fuse in IMAX is quite an opportunity to remind people why the format works so beautifully.

(Image credit: Disney)

Fantasia 2000

In the absence of further installments of what was supposed to be a Fantasia franchise, bringing back Fantasia 2000 for a new generation would take total advantage of people seeking out IMAX 70mm entertainment. It could also spark the want for a fresh installment, which in turn could be a major movie event waiting to happen. Also, "Rhapsody In Blue" in true IMAX would especially make my day.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Polar Express

As far as my money is concerned, IMAX 3D is the superior third-dimensional experience at the movies. And while I’ve seen periodic re-issues of The Polar Express in regional IMAX showings, this year’s 20th anniversary basically begs for this holiday favorite to ride the rails on a wider scale.

(Image credit: WDAS)

Treasure Planet

Treasure Planet is another Disney movie that seems to have amassed more love over time, and it was also part of the early era of IMAX conversions for the studio’s work. If you can convince me Jim Hawkins’ coming of age journey through space wouldn’t look and sound brilliant in this format, I’ll stop asking for it... but good luck trying.

(Image credit: Disney)

Tangled

One of several IMAX titles offered in 3D internationally, to have Tangled re-released for the rest of the world to experience nice and huge would be a beautiful sight. Even though I fully understand it's hard to see third-dimensional thrills through tears of joy, I think this would certainly be worth the extra cash on the big, big screen.

(Image credit: Danjaq, LLC and MGM)

No Time To Die

Yes, I have another international IMAX 3D variant to plug, because while the company has seemed to distance itself from wide spanning releases in the format, movies like No Time To Die still get to enjoy such versions. Standard 3D was a treat for Daniel Craig’s James Bond swan song, so I could only imagine the premium format expansion of the picture being even more exciting to behold.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Dune

Much like No Time To Die, the first half of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune also received the IMAX 3D treatment in certain international markets. With the 70mm variant of Dune: Part Two already returning to rake in the IMAX cash, having a double feature that includes this version of the previous part of the story just makes business sense.

(Image credit: Dreamworks/Touchstone)

Real Steel

While we continue to wait for some sort of movement on the Real Steel Disney+ series , Shawn Levy’s rock ‘em sock ‘em sci-fi flick has become a streaming champion. The fanbase seems to be there, so why not let people indulge in some massive robot fighting action on an IMAX screen?

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Ford v. Ferrari

A lot of the movies on this list are admittedly some pretty huge genre undertakings, which usually makes for the majority of movies that are presented in IMAX. However, learning that Ford v. Ferrari had a limited run in large format only makes me want to relive the heartbreak and the triumph of Matt Damon and Christian Bale’s journey through auto racing.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Martian

If The Martian’s IMAX 3D variant could be brought back to premium auditoriums worldwide, I’d gladly be seated to see Mark Watney’s journey to survive the wilds of Mars at least a handful of times. Also, this would make for a perfect Matt Damon double feature with either Ford v. Ferrari or Interstellar, which actually is returning to IMAX this November!

(Image credit: Paramount)

Top Gun: Maverick

While I got to see Top Gun: Maverick in a Dolby auditorium, I missed out on experiencing this Tom Cruise legacy-quel in the IMAX format. If we’re going to get the world as hyped for a potential Top Gun 3 as Mr. Cruise happens to be, a re-issue of this box office goliath is a good first step.

(Image credit: Disney)

Beauty And The Beast (1991)

The original animated Beauty and the Beast was Disney’s first IMAX re-issue of a classic from the vaults. As if that wasn’t enough incentive to send this tale as old as time back to the movies, this variant also happens to be the Special Edition, which reinstates the oft-overlooked and yet best Beauty and the Beast song “Human Again.” I need to see and hear this movie on an IMAX system, and I especially need that tune to be a part of the experience.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Alita: Battle Angel

There was an IMAX re-release of Alita: Battle Angel as part of an early effort to get fans back into movie theaters in late 2020. But if 20th Century Studios really wanted to take advantage of the re-issue craze that seems to be going on right now, as well as try to gauge the popularity of Robert Rodriguez’s cult favorite manga adaptation, another roll of the dice in IMAX 3D would certainly be welcomed.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Turning Red

Yes, I know Turning Red was re-released into theaters this spring. However, there are two versions that sadly never got to shine in its hugely altered 2022 theatrical exhibition: 3D and IMAX. Seeing that the movie was optimized for large format when first watching it on Disney+ broke my heart, as the gigantic finale alone would have been worth the ticket price.

Our girl Mei deserves her day in IMAX, and the 2024 theatrical landscape has plenty of room. With plenty of other titles on this list set to get their premium ticket due, there’s certainly a wide swath of options to entice moviegoers to keep fueling the recent boom in this format.