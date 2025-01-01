No One Really Talked About It When Tenet Came Out, But John David Washington Knows Christopher Nolan Hiring Him Was 'Shaking Up The Industry'

When Christopher Nolan’s Tenet headed to theaters in 2020, the buzz was all about the film’s twisty narrative, stunning action sequences, and its bold attempt at a theatrical release to bring audiences back to cinemas during a global pandemic. However, one thing that flew under the radar was the casting of John David Washington as the film’s protagonist. Looking back, Washington himself acknowledges the significance of Nolan’s decision to cast him, and how it contributed to shifting Hollywood’s narrative.

In a recent interview with Deadline , Washington opened up about his critically acclaimed film, The Piano Lesson , as well as how important it was for him to lead the cast of Tenet in 2020. At the time, he hadn’t quite reached the movie star status he has now , and only had a few projects under his belt like BlackkKlansman. In addition, he was a Black actor as the leading man in a big budget action movie that didn't have race as a focal point.

Washington appreciated this, because not only was it diverse casting, but the diversity involved didn’t end up being a marketing tactic for the film. Washington explained:

I think what was so brilliant, which is one of the reasons I know Nolan is a real one, is because he didn’t sensationalize it. He didn’t say we’re on the precipice of history or anything like that. He just said he’s a man. He’s the protagonist. I know who I picked, and I think that kind of thinking was what I was very excited about.

This comment shows how important diverse casting is in film, especially in movies where race isn’t integral to the casting. Roles that don’t explicitly need to be performed by actors with a specific background should encourage directors to look at actors who may not have led a movie before. Nolan is an incredibly popular filmmaker, and him casting Washington in Tenet sets a great example.

Washington is a tremendous actor and has a fantastic on-screen presence, which is likely why Nolan chose to cast him in Tenet. The Creator star noted that he felt his position gave him a sense of responsibility, especially as one of the top-billed performers and face on the poster. He said:

Now, of course, I thought about it because first I’m in a Nolan film and yeah there’s a Black dude with a beard on the cover. He’s never done that before, so it was rock and roll, man. He was shaking up the industry with that hire to me. I was very aware of it and didn’t take that kind of responsibility lightly.

Being in a Nolan film is an honor, but also a lot of pressure. Many of the director’s films not only hinge on emotionally resonant performances from his lead stars, but also physical performances. Tenet was no exception, as it required a lot of stunt work, as well as intense scenes that relied on strong talent. Washington certainly proved himself, as he’s tremendous in the film. The actor seems to have enjoyed his experience as well, and only appears to have fond memories of making Tenet . The film also seems to have opened doors for Washington, as he’s gone on to lead movies like The Creator, Malcolm and Marie, and Amsterdam.

Fans can revisit John David Washington in Tenet now, as the film is currently available to rent on Amazon . You can also see the actor in this year’s The Piano Lesson, which is now streaming with a Netflix subscription . It is one of the buzziest films of the year, so make sure you check it out.