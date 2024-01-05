'That’s A Couple Hours Of My Life I’ll Never Get Back Again': Christopher Nolan Recalls Strange Place He Heard Someone Critique One Of His Movies
Hint: it left the director sweating.
Christopher Nolan is arguably on track this year to finally win the Academy Award for Best Director for his blockbuster biopic Oppenheimer—he's been nominated five times before, including for his devastating war drama Dunkirk. However, that doesn't mean the famed filmmaker doesn't often find himself on the receiving end of criticism.
While accepting the Best Director prize from the New York Film Critics Circle on Thursday, January 4, Nolan spoke about the "complex emotional relationship" he has with critics of his films and detailed one of his most confounding run-ins with a cinematic cynic. Per Variety, it involved a Peloton, with the filmmaker saying:
Social-media sleuths have seemingly tracked down the fitness instructor in question, who, in the below video, can be seen atop one of the brand's pricey exercise bikes ranting about Nolan's 2020 sci-fi thriller Tenet:
They found the Peloton instructor and she’s brutal pic.twitter.com/i79Css1NLG https://t.co/dRcYUakC3CJanuary 4, 2024
Thankfully for the director, his latest, Oppenheimer, has garnered rave reviews from critics, fellow filmmakers like Denis Villeneuve And Paul Thomas Anderson, and moviegoing audiences. The film, which stars Cillian Murphy as "father of the atomic bomb" J. Robert Oppenheimer, pulled in a staggering $954 million last year, and may end up being the third Christopher Nolan movie to cross the billion-dollar mark at the box office thanks to various re-releases.
At the NYFCC ceremony, the filmmaker went on to praise professional film critics, whose work he called "vital and timeless and useful" to the tradition of cinema, but he did reveal that reading reviews can at times be an uncomfortable practice:
However, he concluded his speech by acknowledging that ultimately it's up to audiences, professional and otherwise, to interpret a cinematic work, no matter a director's "authorial intent":
We'll see just how those ever-critical awards bodies interpret Nolan's work as Oppenheimer navigates Oscar season. The biographical drama is already up for eight awards at this Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, including Best Picture and Best Director. Will the Academy follow suit? Stay tuned!
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, entertainment and lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. Regularly covers Bravo shows, Oscar contenders, the latest streaming news and anything happening with Harry Styles.
