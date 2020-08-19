At Least Regal Has A Sense Of Humor About New Mutants Getting Delayed 4 Times

Most traditional movie theaters have been closed over the last several months due to the current health crisis, but now Regal Cinemas is among the chains that are preparing to reopen, and The New Mutants will be among its first brand-new offerings. As was often the case for highly-anticipated movies in the Before Times, you can preorder tickets for The New Mutants now, and Regal wants to be clear: this is the real deal. I mean, it’s not like something’s going to happen in the next week or so that’ll force The New Mutants’ release to be scrapped again… right? RIGHT?!