At Least Regal Has A Sense Of Humor About New Mutants Getting Delayed 4 Times

Look, readers, there’s no sugarcoating it: we’ve been waiting a long time for The New Mutants to come out. Once upon a time, the final entry in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise was supposed to be released on April 13, 2018, but due to a variety of circumstances, it was pushed back four times and is now slated for August 28.
With approximately a week and a half to go until we hit that date, it seems like The New Mutants will finally get its opportunity to shine on the big screen, and Regal Cinemas is having some fun with how many times the movie’s been delayed. Take a look at the below email notification:
Most traditional movie theaters have been closed over the last several months due to the current health crisis, but now Regal Cinemas is among the chains that are preparing to reopen, and The New Mutants will be among its first brand-new offerings. As was often the case for highly-anticipated movies in the Before Times, you can preorder tickets for The New Mutants now, and Regal wants to be clear: this is the real deal. I mean, it’s not like something’s going to happen in the next week or so that’ll force The New Mutants’ release to be scrapped again… right? RIGHT?!
I suppose we’ll just have to wait and see, but at this point, it’s important to have a sense of humor when talking about The New Mutants’ delays. There’s a reality where the X-Men spinoff could have been released before Deadpool 2, but in this reality, everything from planned reshoots (which never ended up happening) to a spreading virus has led us to where we are today. By the time The New Mutants plays at Regal Cinemas and other theaters, it’ll have been almost three full years since the project completed principal photography.
Even though by now it’s common knowledge that the X-Men will someday be rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’ll still be nice to see the last project Fox churned out centered on Marvel’s mutants before the studio was acquired by Disney. Yes, Dark Phoenix wrapped up the main X-Men film series last year, but much like Deadpool and Logan before it, The New Mutants looks to be something special with its horror tone. Maybe in that aforementioned reality, it ended up getting those sequels.
The New Mutants follows a quintet of youths who are just discovering their special abilities and must work together to escape a secret facility being held against their will. The main cast includes Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Blu Hunt as Mirage, Henry Zaga as Sunspot and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes. The Stand’s Josh Boone directed and co-wrote the script with Knate Lee.
