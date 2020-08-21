Who David Arquette Sees As The Scariest Ghostface

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After four Scream films, and the fifth installment set for release next year, David Arquette’s Sheriff Dewey has survived the infamous legacy of the killers known as Ghostface each and every time. With new people inhabiting the role in the Scream saga every time it returns, you’d have to wonder if Arquette has a personal favorite. Well, he does definitely have a favorite actor in the role, but it’s not who you’d expect. You see, for David Arquette, the ultimate Ghostface is the man who gave the slashing specter its voice: Roger L. Jackson.