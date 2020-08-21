Zack Snyder Pokes Fun At Justice League Line Added In Reshoots

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, full of peaks and valleys. The franchise has also had a slew of surprises over the past year, including the announcement that the HBO Max would be funding the completion of the Snyder Cut. This new version of Justice League will be getting its first trailer at DC Fandome, and Zack Snyder has been teasing its arrival through brief clips and teases. And that includes poking fun at one specific line of dialogue from Joss Whedon's reshoots.
When Zack Snyder departed Justice League due to a family tragedy, Joss Whedon was brought in to complete the blockbuster in time for its intended release date. But in the process the film was made more comedic in large part thanks to reshoots, resulting in much of Snyder's original vision on the cutting room floor. The filmmaker previously revealed that none of the reshoot footage would be making it into his version of the movie, and that includes one line that he specifically pointed out on social media. Namely, Superman asking Batman if he bleeds.
Shots fired. It looks like that specific callback to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice wasn't actually in Zack Snyder's script for Justice League. Instead it was added by Joss Whedon and the powers that be. And Snyder doesn't think the quick exchange even makes any sense.
This comment by Zack Snyder comes to us from Twitter, originally from an exchange the filmmaker had over on Vero. The director/writer regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the fans, especially regarding the mysterious contents of Justice League's Snyder Cut. Since his vision was altered so significantly, all eyes are on what type of movie will be coming to HBO Max next year.
The line in question originated fairly early in the runtime of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The two titular heroes come face to face after the Dark Knight was on a mission, and the encounter is thick with tension. Supes tells him to stand down, while Batfleck asks the Kyptonian is he bleeds, and promising to make him do just that.
Of course, this line of dialogue makes a bit less sense when the characters are reversed. While Superman only has vague memories at that point in Justice League, the Man of Steel definitely knows he could kill Batman in that moment. As such, it's one of the many moments from Justice League's theatrical cut that won't make it into the Snyder Cut.
The infamous line of dialogue is made more painful in Justice League due to the infamous visual effects used to erase Henry Cavill's Mission: Impossible-- Fallout mustache. So on top of the line not making a ton of sense, the strange CGI lip is an infamous part of the theatrical cut as a whole. And so #mustachegate began.
The Snyder Cut is expected to his HBO Max sometime in 2021.