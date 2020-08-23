Robert Pattinson’s First The Batman Trailer Is Haunting And Brutal

Despite it still being a year away, The Batman can already be looked at as the first building block to constructing a universe separate from the DCEU. Along with sequels already being planned, there’s also a series in development for HBO Max that will follow the Gotham City Police Department during Batman’s first year, thus making it a prequel. While the DCEU does its own thing with Batman, be it the Ben Affleck version or the return of Michael Keaton’s iteration, Reeves is carving out his own corner to play around with the Batman mythology, and this is an enticing first look at how that will kick off.