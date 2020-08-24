Why Zack Snyder Uses Hallelujah Again In The New Snyder Cut Trailer

Now, do you NEED to know the emotional context of the song choice to better appreciate the use of “Hallelujah” in the Justice League trailer? Some people do. There have been pockets of people on social media who have criticized Snyder’s song choice, especially after he used it in Watchmen during a love-making scene. But others, even without knowing the emotional tie that the song had, thought that it fit the material, and Snyder’s triumphant return to a universe he thought he’d never see again.

You didn’t think I’d get you out of this story without showing off that glorious trailer again, did you? Silly reader: