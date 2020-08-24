How Much Russell Crowe's Unhinged Made The First Weekend Major U.S. Theaters Were Open

Of course, we may also start to see box office numbers pick up as more in demand films begin to open. This Friday will see the opening of Bill and Ted Face the Music and the following weekend will see Christopher Nolan's repeatedly delayed Tenet finally bow in U.S. theaters. We will likely also see the number of open theaters increase. We're on a path toward things returning to normal, but exactly how fast or slow that road will be we don't know yet. And all this assumes that we don't see theaters leading to virus expansion, which could see them closing down yet again.