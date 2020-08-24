Original Suicide Squad Director Throws Support Behind James Gunn Following DC Fandome Footage

While the Suicide Squad movie was a financial success, which led to a quick green light for the sequel, that movie took quite some time to actually come together. While we have few confirmed details, it's clear that the original film had a rough time in the transition from concept to screen, leading, reportedly, to multiple different edits for the movie. David Ayer himself has been a bit more forthcoming in recent months that the movie we got on screen was not his original concept, leading to many calling for an Ayer Cut of Squad in much the same way Zack Snyder's Justice League is now set to become a reality.