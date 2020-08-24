Why John Wick’s Director And Keanu Reeves Aren’t Interested In Filming Sequels Back To Back

Lionsgate’s decision to shoot John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5 back-to-back echoes what Paramount Pictures is doing with the next two Mission: Impossible movies. As such, it’s entirely possible that like with Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, the next John Wick entries could come out within a year of one another. But for now, Chad Stahelski is taking this one movie at a time, and once he, Keanu Reeves and Derek Kolstad are comfortable with how the events of Chapter 4 unfold, then they’ll figure out what to do for Chapter 5.