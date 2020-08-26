New Mutants Director Sets The Record Straight On How Much The Movie Has Changed

Josh Boone’s The New Mutants has taken a seriously long journey to see the light of day. It was about three years ago that the movie was shot up in Medford, Massachusetts with plans to be in theaters in the first half of 2018, but then various occurrences behind the scenes prevented that. Ever since then we’ve heard rumors about the feature undergoing certain alterations, the most significant saying that it was being changed to be more horror centric, but now that the film is finally coming out, the writer/director is setting the record straight by saying that the X-Men feature hasn’t really changed much at all since it first went into post-production.