Avatar 2’s Kate Winslet Explains What It's Like To Work With James Cameron Again After Titanic

While the set of a production that is even now in the middle of filming two movies during a pandemic is certainly a place full of interesting questions, the far more interesting question is exactly when are we ever going to see these movies. The Avatar sequels first release dates were so long ago Avatar 2 would already be out if the original dates had been met. We thought we were finally going to see the second film next year, but now pandemic has delayed things another 12 months, to December of 2022.