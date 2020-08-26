Spider-Man 3: See What Javier Bardem Could Look Like As Doctor Octopus In The MCU

Leave a Comment
Marvel Studios and Sony’s Spider-Man franchise has pitted the world-famous wall-crawler against some pretty formidable foes. So far, the young hero has tangled with classic villains like Vulture and Mysterio. The two studios have done a great job of showcasing baddies that were new to the big screen, though there are previously used rogues that fans would probably want to see brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. Doctor Octopus would be a prime candidate for the MCU and, now, a fan has imagined what that could look like in Spider-Man 3. And they’ve put Javier Bardem in the role.
Online illustrator and concept artist Jackson Caspersz recently took to Instagram to post his rendering of Javier Bardem as Doctor Octopus. The cool image shows the mad scientist cackling with glee. You can check out Caspersz’ take on Doc Ock down below:
This is definitely a unique interpretation of the character, one that modernizes Otto Octavius but still stays true to his comic book roots. As a fan of the animated Spider-Man series of the ‘90s, the green in his outfit reminds me of how he appeared on that particular show.
One thing that can truly be said is that Javier Bardem would be a solid casting for Doctor Octopus. He’s obviously an Academy Award-winning actor, but his ability to play villainous roles gives him a serious edge. I don’t know about you all, but I still shake whenever I think about his Oscar-winning turn as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men. Admittedly though, he would have big shoes to fill following Alfred Molina’s performance as the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. That version of Doc Ock is still heralded by critics and moviegoers as one of the best performances in any superhero movie.
With at least one more Spider-Man film on the way, there’s definitely a chance that Doctor Octopus could make his MCU debut. Still, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and director Jon Watts have made it clear that they’ve enjoyed highlighting unused characters. Yet Feige has also stated that villains like Ock and the Green Goblin could find their way into the MCU if there’s a story that’s appropriate for them.
And even if Ock is introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s always a chance the character could be updated. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did this very thing by gender bending him into the equally formidable Olivia Octavius. Making such a change actually wouldn’t be a bad idea, especially considering how well that character was received.
Details are still scarce regarding the third installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy but, thanks to the ending of Far From Home, it’s set to be unlike any Spidey flick that’s come before. We’ll be keeping a close eye to see whether Doctor Octopus rears his ugly head in it.
The third Spider-Man film is currently set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.