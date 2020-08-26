Spider-Man 3: See What Javier Bardem Could Look Like As Doctor Octopus In The MCU

One thing that can truly be said is that Javier Bardem would be a solid casting for Doctor Octopus. He’s obviously an Academy Award-winning actor, but his ability to play villainous roles gives him a serious edge. I don’t know about you all, but I still shake whenever I think about his Oscar-winning turn as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men. Admittedly though, he would have big shoes to fill following Alfred Molina’s performance as the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. That version of Doc Ock is still heralded by critics and moviegoers as one of the best performances in any superhero movie.