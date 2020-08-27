Keanu Reeves Gives Matrix 4 Update After Resuming Filming

The Matrix 4 is a movie that most of us never likely believed we'd actually see. And the odds were that even if the movie happened, it would probably be somewhat different from the original trilogy of films. And yet, as we speak The Matrix 4 is in production starring Keanu Reeves and being directed by Lana Wachowski. It looks to be very much a true sequel to the trilogy that influenced so many. Of course, nobody really expected the movie would be in production under such bizarre circumstances.