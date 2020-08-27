Bill And Ted’s Co-Creator Loves When Fans Try And Nitpick The Series’ Time Travel

I'm going to read you a tweet that happened this morning. It's so funny. Somebody sent me something from an article from Parade. And they have a section called Cinema Sins. And it says, ‘The movie experts at Cinema Sins find some excellent boo-boos in Bill and Ted. Napoleon enjoys ice cream for the first time in his life. In reality, the French, you know… Beethoven plays a piano that wasn't invented. It goes through these things. And my response, which I tweeted was, ‘But everything else in this movie about time-traveling teenagers who always somehow land exactly next to a famous person is apparently a hundred percent accurate thing?’ When people try to say, ‘Well, that wouldn't have happened in Greece. In Greece, the statues weren't really white.’ And I'm like, ‘None of this makes sense.’ Right? We actually almost led off the [first] movie with a title that just said, ‘This movie makes no sense.’