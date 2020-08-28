Bill And Ted Face The Music Reviews Are In, Here’s What The Critics Are Saying

It’s been nearly 30 years since we last spent time with Alex Winter’s Bill Preston and Keanu Reeves’ Ted Logan, but after spending the better part of a decade in development hell, their third theatrical adventure, Bill and Ted Face the Music, finally being released. For those of you curious about whether the flick is excellent or bogus, Bill and Ted Face the Music reviews are pouring in, and it looks like this particular time-traveling tale falls more into the “Excellent!” category.